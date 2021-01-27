Larsen Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35,596.42 crore, down 1.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,596.42 crore in December 2020 down 1.78% from Rs. 36,242.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,466.71 crore in December 2020 up 4.87% from Rs. 2,352.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,130.50 crore in December 2020 up 8.18% from Rs. 6,591.08 crore in December 2019.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 17.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.76 in December 2019.

Larsen shares closed at 1,361.45 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.68% returns over the last 6 months and 0.96% over the last 12 months.