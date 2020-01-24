Larsen Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36,242.68 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36,242.68
|35,328.45
|35,708.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36,242.68
|35,328.45
|35,708.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,440.49
|10,321.46
|13,357.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|243.05
|188.85
|373.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-114.00
|313.28
|-922.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,133.21
|6,140.60
|4,606.55
|Depreciation
|660.23
|629.65
|448.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2,137.69
|2,279.65
|1,672.64
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,280.17
|10,039.47
|10,649.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,461.84
|5,415.49
|5,523.58
|Other Income
|474.92
|596.44
|606.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,936.76
|6,011.93
|6,129.97
|Interest
|2,713.53
|2,709.18
|2,511.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,223.23
|3,302.75
|3,618.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,223.23
|3,302.75
|3,618.90
|Tax
|711.00
|791.12
|1,200.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,512.23
|2,511.63
|2,418.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|191.34
|218.76
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,703.57
|2,730.39
|2,418.75
|Minority Interest
|-399.54
|-243.17
|-320.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|48.09
|40.04
|-56.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,352.12
|2,527.26
|2,041.62
|Equity Share Capital
|280.72
|280.65
|280.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.76
|18.01
|14.56
|Diluted EPS
|16.74
|17.99
|14.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.76
|18.01
|14.56
|Diluted EPS
|16.74
|17.99
|14.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
