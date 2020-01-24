Larsen Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36,242.68 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36,242.68 crore in December 2019 up 1.49% from Rs. 35,708.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,352.12 crore in December 2019 up 15.21% from Rs. 2,041.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,596.99 crore in December 2019 up 0.27% from Rs. 6,578.92 crore in December 2018.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 16.76 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.56 in December 2018.

Larsen shares closed at 1,332.30 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.