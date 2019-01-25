Larsen Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35,708.87 crore, up 24.22% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,708.87
|32,080.83
|28,747.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35,708.87
|32,080.83
|28,747.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13,357.21
|10,160.96
|10,094.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|373.35
|353.86
|284.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-922.81
|-208.35
|-720.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,606.55
|4,569.14
|3,837.53
|Depreciation
|448.95
|515.51
|454.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,672.64
|2,041.46
|1,860.35
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,649.40
|9,605.58
|8,718.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,523.58
|5,042.67
|4,218.10
|Other Income
|606.39
|425.27
|212.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,129.97
|5,467.94
|4,431.01
|Interest
|2,511.07
|2,186.94
|1,891.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,618.90
|3,281.00
|2,539.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|294.75
|-13.75
|P/L Before Tax
|3,618.90
|3,575.75
|2,526.18
|Tax
|1,200.15
|886.12
|737.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,418.75
|2,689.63
|1,788.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,418.75
|2,689.63
|1,788.94
|Minority Interest
|-320.66
|-362.92
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-56.47
|-96.22
|-171.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,041.62
|2,230.49
|1,617.88
|Equity Share Capital
|280.44
|280.44
|280.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.56
|15.91
|10.64
|Diluted EPS
|14.54
|15.88
|10.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.56
|15.91
|10.64
|Diluted EPS
|14.54
|15.88
|10.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited