Larsen and Toubro Q1 PAT seen up 114.5% YoY to Rs. 604 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods and Power sector. The brokerage house expects Larsen and Toubro to report net profit at Rs. 604 crore up 114.5% year-on-year (down 75.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 46.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 60 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,904.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 55.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 74.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 904.7 crore.

