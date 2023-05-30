Landmark Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 17.75% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2023 down 1689% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2023 down 1393.62% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

Landmark Prop shares closed at 5.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.