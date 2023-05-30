Landmark Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Landmark Property Development Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 17.75% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2023 down 1689% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2023 down 1393.62% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.
Landmark Prop shares closed at 5.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.
|Landmark Property Development Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|--
|0.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|--
|0.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.20
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-0.20
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.71
|0.29
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.61
|-0.34
|-0.71
|Other Income
|-0.41
|0.24
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.02
|-0.10
|-0.47
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.02
|-0.10
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.02
|-0.10
|-0.47
|Tax
|-0.75
|-0.04
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.26
|-0.06
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.26
|-0.06
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|13.41
|13.41
|13.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.00
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|--
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.00
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|--
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited