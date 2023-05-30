English
    Landmark Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Landmark Property Development Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 17.75% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2023 down 1689% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2023 down 1393.62% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    Landmark Prop shares closed at 5.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.

    Landmark Property Development Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.41--0.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.41--0.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.20--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-0.200.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.710.290.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.61-0.34-0.71
    Other Income-0.410.240.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.02-0.10-0.47
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.02-0.10-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.02-0.10-0.47
    Tax-0.75-0.04-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.26-0.06-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.26-0.06-0.35
    Equity Share Capital13.4113.4113.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.470.00-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.47---0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.470.00-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.47---0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Landmark Prop #Landmark Property Development Company #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am