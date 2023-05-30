Landmark Cars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.82 crore, up 40.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Landmark Cars are:Net Sales at Rs 148.82 crore in March 2023 up 40.4% from Rs. 106.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.21 crore in March 2023 up 30.39% from Rs. 12.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.57 crore in March 2023 up 15.73% from Rs. 27.28 crore in March 2022.
Landmark Cars EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2022.
|Landmark Cars shares closed at 700.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE)
|Landmark Cars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.82
|124.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.82
|124.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|86.13
|77.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-11.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.15
|13.70
|Depreciation
|7.51
|7.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.89
|19.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.12
|17.47
|Other Income
|4.93
|1.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.06
|19.39
|Interest
|2.35
|1.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.71
|17.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.71
|17.76
|Tax
|5.50
|4.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.21
|13.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.21
|13.55
|Equity Share Capital
|19.81
|19.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.15
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|3.99
|3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.15
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|3.99
|3.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited