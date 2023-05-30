English
    Landmark Cars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.82 crore, up 40.4% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Landmark Cars are:Net Sales at Rs 148.82 crore in March 2023 up 40.4% from Rs. 106.00 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.21 crore in March 2023 up 30.39% from Rs. 12.43 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.57 crore in March 2023 up 15.73% from Rs. 27.28 crore in March 2022.
    Landmark Cars EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2022.Landmark Cars shares closed at 700.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE)
    Landmark Cars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.82124.22
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations148.82124.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods86.1377.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-11.54
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost14.1513.70
    Depreciation7.517.64
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses21.8919.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.1217.47
    Other Income4.931.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0619.39
    Interest2.351.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7117.76
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax21.7117.76
    Tax5.504.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2113.55
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2113.55
    Equity Share Capital19.8119.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.153.67
    Diluted EPS3.993.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.153.67
    Diluted EPS3.993.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 02:33 pm