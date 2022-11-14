 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Landmarc Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 599% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Landmarc Leisure Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 599% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 1076.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 1159.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Landmarc Corp shares closed at 0.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.20% returns over the last 6 months and 126.19% over the last 12 months.

Landmarc Leisure Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.10 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.10 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.66 -- 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.07 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.10 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.77 -0.06 -0.22
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.77 -0.06 -0.22
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.77 -0.07 -0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.77 -0.07 -0.24
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.77 -0.07 -0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.77 -0.07 -0.24
Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 80.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.03 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.03 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm