Landmarc Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 599% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 599% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 1076.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 1159.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Landmarc Corp shares closed at 0.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.20% returns over the last 6 months and 126.19% over the last 12 months.