    Landmarc Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 599% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Landmarc Leisure Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 599% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 1076.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 1159.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    Landmarc Corp shares closed at 0.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.20% returns over the last 6 months and 126.19% over the last 12 months.

    Landmarc Leisure Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.100.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.070.100.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.66--0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.070.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.100.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.77-0.06-0.22
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.77-0.06-0.22
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.77-0.07-0.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.77-0.07-0.24
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.77-0.07-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.77-0.07-0.24
    Equity Share Capital80.0080.0080.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.030.00
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.03--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.030.00
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.03--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Landmarc Corp #Landmarc Leisure Corporation #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm