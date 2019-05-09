Landmarc Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, down 36.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2019 down 36.44% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019 up 407.73% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019 down 65.14% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2018.

Landmarc Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Landmarc Corp shares closed at 0.39 on May 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.42% returns over the last 6 months and -54.65% over the last 12 months.