Landmarc Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 0.4% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 197.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Landmarc Corp shares closed at 0.75 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.