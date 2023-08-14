English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Landmarc Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Landmarc Leisure Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 0.4% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 197.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Landmarc Corp shares closed at 0.75 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.

    Landmarc Leisure Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.600.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.600.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.131.03--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.02--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.280.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.78-0.06
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.78-0.06
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.78-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.78-0.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.78-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.78-0.07
    Equity Share Capital80.0080.0080.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Landmarc Corp #Landmarc Leisure Corporation #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!