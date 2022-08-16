 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Landmarc Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 7592.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Landmarc Leisure Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 7592.31% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 56.52% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Landmarc Corp shares closed at 1.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 200.00% returns over the last 12 months.

Landmarc Leisure Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 -- 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 -- 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.03 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.08
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.69 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.80 -0.14
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.80 -0.14
Interest 0.00 -0.03 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.77 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.77 -0.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.77 -0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.77 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 80.00 80.00 80.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Landmarc Corp #Landmarc Leisure Corporation #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:02 pm
