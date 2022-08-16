Landmarc Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 7592.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 7592.31% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 56.52% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Landmarc Corp shares closed at 1.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 200.00% returns over the last 12 months.