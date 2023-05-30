English
    Lancor Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore in March 2023 up 0.71% from Rs. 26.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 87.31% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2023 up 110.53% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    Lancor Holdings shares closed at 37.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 56.34% over the last 12 months.

    Lancor Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.5031.4926.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.5031.4926.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6713.086.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.639.9412.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.441.531.53
    Depreciation0.540.410.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.422.623.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.803.921.72
    Other Income0.460.330.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.264.251.85
    Interest4.244.235.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.03-4.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.03-4.05
    Tax0.39-0.38-1.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.380.40-3.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.380.40-3.00
    Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.10-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.090.10-0.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.10-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.090.10-0.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm