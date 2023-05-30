Lancor Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore in March 2023 up 0.71% from Rs. 26.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 87.31% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2023 up 110.53% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 37.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 56.34% over the last 12 months.