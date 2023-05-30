Lancor Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore in March 2023 up 0.71% from Rs. 26.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 87.31% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2023 up 110.53% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.
Lancor Holdings shares closed at 37.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 56.34% over the last 12 months.
|Lancor Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.50
|31.49
|26.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.50
|31.49
|26.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.67
|13.08
|6.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.63
|9.94
|12.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.44
|1.53
|1.53
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.41
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.42
|2.62
|3.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.80
|3.92
|1.72
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.33
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.26
|4.25
|1.85
|Interest
|4.24
|4.23
|5.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.03
|-4.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.03
|-4.05
|Tax
|0.39
|-0.38
|-1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|0.40
|-3.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|0.40
|-3.00
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.10
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.10
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.10
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.10
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited