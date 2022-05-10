Lancor Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore in March 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 28.83 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 down 16.14% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 down 46.6% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2021.
Lancor Holdings shares closed at 22.35 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.43% returns over the last 6 months and 278.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lancor Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.31
|27.91
|28.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.31
|27.91
|28.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.46
|3.88
|8.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.41
|19.15
|11.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.54
|1.88
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.33
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.77
|2.72
|3.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.72
|0.27
|3.80
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.16
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.85
|0.43
|3.98
|Interest
|5.90
|6.29
|6.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-5.86
|-2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.05
|-5.86
|-2.93
|Tax
|-1.04
|-1.24
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.00
|-4.61
|-2.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.00
|-4.61
|-2.58
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-1.14
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-1.14
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-1.14
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-1.14
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
