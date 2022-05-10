 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lancor Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore in March 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 28.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 down 16.14% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 down 46.6% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 22.35 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.43% returns over the last 6 months and 278.81% over the last 12 months.

Lancor Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.31 27.91 28.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.31 27.91 28.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.46 3.88 8.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.41 19.15 11.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.54 1.88
Depreciation 0.43 0.33 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.77 2.72 3.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.72 0.27 3.80
Other Income 0.13 0.16 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.85 0.43 3.98
Interest 5.90 6.29 6.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.05 -5.86 -2.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.05 -5.86 -2.93
Tax -1.04 -1.24 -0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.00 -4.61 -2.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.00 -4.61 -2.58
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -1.14 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.74 -1.14 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -1.14 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.74 -1.14 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Lancor Holdings #Results
first published: May 10, 2022 08:55 am
