Lancor Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore in March 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 28.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 down 16.14% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 down 46.6% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 22.35 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.43% returns over the last 6 months and 278.81% over the last 12 months.