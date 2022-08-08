Lancor Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore, up 44.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore in June 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 17.82 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 115.17% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2021.
Lancor Holdings shares closed at 25.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.90% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lancor Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.76
|26.31
|17.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.76
|26.31
|17.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.46
|6.46
|4.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.40
|12.41
|1.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.62
|1.53
|1.48
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.43
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.02
|3.77
|1.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.63
|1.72
|7.89
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.13
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.88
|1.85
|8.28
|Interest
|6.64
|5.90
|6.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|-4.05
|1.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|-4.05
|1.35
|Tax
|0.39
|-1.04
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-3.00
|0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-3.00
|0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.74
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.74
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.74
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.74
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited