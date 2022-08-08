Lancor Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore, up 44.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore in June 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 17.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 115.17% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 25.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.90% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.