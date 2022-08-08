 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lancor Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore, up 44.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore in June 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 17.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 115.17% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 25.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.90% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.

Lancor Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.76 26.31 17.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.76 26.31 17.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.46 6.46 4.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.40 12.41 1.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.62 1.53 1.48
Depreciation 0.43 0.43 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.02 3.77 1.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.63 1.72 7.89
Other Income 0.25 0.13 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.88 1.85 8.28
Interest 6.64 5.90 6.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 -4.05 1.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.24 -4.05 1.35
Tax 0.39 -1.04 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -3.00 0.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -3.00 0.97
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.74 0.24
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.74 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.74 0.24
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.74 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 08, 2022
