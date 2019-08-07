Lancor Holdings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore in June 2019 down 37.07% from Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2019 down 123.85% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2019 down 25.03% from Rs. 7.87 crore in June 2018.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 9.04 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -46.82% returns over the last 6 months and -64.55% over the last 12 months.