Lancor Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore, up 12.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore in December 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 27.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 108.75% from Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 up 513.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.