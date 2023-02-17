Lancor Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore, up 12.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore in December 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 27.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 108.75% from Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 up 513.16% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Lancor Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 30.60 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.64% returns over the last 6 months and 64.96% over the last 12 months.