Lancor Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore, down 8.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore in September 2022 down 8.28% from Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 94.55% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 up 394.21% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.
Lancor Holdings shares closed at 29.60 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 68.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lancor Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.63
|25.95
|33.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.63
|25.95
|33.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.37
|24.48
|5.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.96
|-9.40
|23.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|1.62
|1.47
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.50
|-6.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.94
|2.02
|2.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.25
|6.72
|7.28
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.16
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.47
|6.88
|7.41
|Interest
|4.83
|6.64
|13.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.64
|0.24
|-5.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.64
|0.24
|-5.63
|Tax
|0.84
|0.39
|-1.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.14
|-3.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.14
|-3.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.20
|-0.14
|-3.74
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited