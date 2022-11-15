 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lancor Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore, down 8.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore in September 2022 down 8.28% from Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 94.55% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 up 394.21% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 29.60 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 68.47% over the last 12 months.

Lancor Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.63 25.95 33.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.63 25.95 33.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.37 24.48 5.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.96 -9.40 23.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.61 1.62 1.47
Depreciation 0.51 0.50 -6.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.94 2.02 2.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.25 6.72 7.28
Other Income 0.22 0.16 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.47 6.88 7.41
Interest 4.83 6.64 13.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.64 0.24 -5.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.64 0.24 -5.63
Tax 0.84 0.39 -1.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.14 -3.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.14 -3.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.20 -0.14 -3.74
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.04 -0.92
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.04 -0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.04 -0.92
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.04 -0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

