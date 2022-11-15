Lancor Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore, down 8.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore in September 2022 down 8.28% from Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 94.55% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 up 394.21% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 29.60 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 68.47% over the last 12 months.