    Lancor Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore, down 8.28% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.63 crore in September 2022 down 8.28% from Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 94.55% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 up 394.21% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

    Lancor Holdings shares closed at 29.60 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 68.47% over the last 12 months.

    Lancor Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6325.9533.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6325.9533.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.3724.485.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.96-9.4023.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.611.621.47
    Depreciation0.510.50-6.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.942.022.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.256.727.28
    Other Income0.220.160.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.476.887.41
    Interest4.836.6413.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.640.24-5.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.640.24-5.63
    Tax0.840.39-1.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.14-3.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.14-3.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.20-0.14-3.74
    Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.04-0.92
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.04-0.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.04-0.92
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.04-0.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

