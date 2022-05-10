 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lancor Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore, down 8.7% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore in March 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2022 down 45.06% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 22.35 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.43% returns over the last 6 months and 278.81% over the last 12 months.

Lancor Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.49 28.08 29.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.49 28.08 29.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.46 3.88 8.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.41 19.15 11.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.54 1.88
Depreciation 0.54 0.39 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.81 2.74 3.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.74 0.37 3.78
Other Income 0.11 0.09 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.85 0.46 3.99
Interest 5.90 6.29 6.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.05 -5.83 -2.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.05 -5.83 -2.92
Tax -1.04 -1.21 -0.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.00 -4.62 -2.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.00 -4.62 -2.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.00 -4.62 -2.60
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -1.14 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.74 -1.14 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -1.14 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.74 -1.14 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Lancor Holdings #Results
first published: May 10, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.