Lancor Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore, down 8.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore in March 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2022 down 45.06% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 22.35 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.43% returns over the last 6 months and 278.81% over the last 12 months.