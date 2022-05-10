Lancor Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore, down 8.7% Y-o-Y
May 10, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore in March 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2022 down 45.06% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.
Lancor Holdings shares closed at 22.35 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.43% returns over the last 6 months and 278.81% over the last 12 months.
|Lancor Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.49
|28.08
|29.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.49
|28.08
|29.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.46
|3.88
|8.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.41
|19.15
|11.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.54
|1.88
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.39
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.81
|2.74
|3.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|0.37
|3.78
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.09
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.85
|0.46
|3.99
|Interest
|5.90
|6.29
|6.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-5.83
|-2.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.05
|-5.83
|-2.92
|Tax
|-1.04
|-1.21
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.00
|-4.62
|-2.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.00
|-4.62
|-2.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.00
|-4.62
|-2.60
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-1.14
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-1.14
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-1.14
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-1.14
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes