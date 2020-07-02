Lancor Holdings Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, down 33.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in March 2020 down 33.25% from Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2020 down 13.48% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2019.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 3.50 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -47.76% returns over the last 6 months and -72.22% over the last 12 months.