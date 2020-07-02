App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lancor Holdings Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, down 33.25% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in March 2020 down 33.25% from Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2020 down 13.48% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2019.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 3.50 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -47.76% returns over the last 6 months and -72.22% over the last 12 months.

Lancor Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations15.5920.1223.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.5920.1223.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.796.5215.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.313.61-4.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.661.791.68
Depreciation0.410.400.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.933.353.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.124.456.15
Other Income0.090.911.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.205.367.17
Interest7.256.896.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.05-1.530.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.05-1.530.36
Tax0.08-0.320.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.12-1.210.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.12-1.210.02
Minority Interest0.00--0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates---1.210.02
Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.29-0.300.01
Diluted EPS-0.29-0.300.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.29-0.300.01
Diluted EPS-0.29-0.300.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Lancor Holdings #Results

