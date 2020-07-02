Lancor Holdings Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, down 33.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in March 2020 down 33.25% from Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2020 down 13.48% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2019.
Lancor Holdings shares closed at 3.50 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -47.76% returns over the last 6 months and -72.22% over the last 12 months.
|Lancor Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.59
|20.12
|23.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.59
|20.12
|23.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.79
|6.52
|15.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.31
|3.61
|-4.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.66
|1.79
|1.68
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.40
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.93
|3.35
|3.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.12
|4.45
|6.15
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.91
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.20
|5.36
|7.17
|Interest
|7.25
|6.89
|6.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-1.53
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.05
|-1.53
|0.36
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.32
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|-1.21
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.12
|-1.21
|0.02
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|--
|-1.21
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.30
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.30
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.30
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.30
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am