Lancor Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore, up 7.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore in June 2023 up 7.04% from Rs. 25.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 500.41% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2023 down 32.79% from Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2022.

Lancor Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 55.67 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.63% returns over the last 6 months and 111.27% over the last 12 months.