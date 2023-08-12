English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lancor Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore, up 7.04% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore in June 2023 up 7.04% from Rs. 25.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 500.41% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2023 down 32.79% from Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2022.

    Lancor Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    Lancor Holdings shares closed at 55.67 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.63% returns over the last 6 months and 111.27% over the last 12 months.

    Lancor Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.7826.7025.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.7826.7025.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.4716.6724.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.130.63-9.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.971.441.62
    Depreciation0.430.620.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.473.492.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.323.856.72
    Other Income0.210.410.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.534.266.88
    Interest3.514.246.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.020.020.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.020.020.24
    Tax0.440.410.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.58-0.40-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.58-0.40-0.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.58-0.40-0.14
    Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.14-0.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.14-0.10-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.14-0.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.14-0.10-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Lancor Holdings #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!