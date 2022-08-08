 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lancor Holdings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.95 crore, up 67.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.95 crore in June 2022 up 67.64% from Rs. 15.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 97.43% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2022 up 256.52% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 25.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.90% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.

Lancor Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.95 26.49 15.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.95 26.49 15.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.48 6.46 4.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.40 12.41 5.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.62 1.53 1.48
Depreciation 0.50 0.54 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.02 3.81 1.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.72 1.74 1.39
Other Income 0.16 0.11 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.88 1.85 1.72
Interest 6.64 5.90 6.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 -4.05 -5.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.24 -4.05 -5.21
Tax 0.39 -1.04 0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -3.00 -5.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -3.00 -5.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.14 -3.00 -5.63
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.74 -1.39
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.74 -1.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.74 -1.39
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.74 -1.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
