Lancor Holdings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.95 crore, up 67.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.95 crore in June 2022 up 67.64% from Rs. 15.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 97.43% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2022 up 256.52% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 25.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.90% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.