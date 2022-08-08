Lancor Holdings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.95 crore, up 67.64% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.95 crore in June 2022 up 67.64% from Rs. 15.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 97.43% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2022 up 256.52% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.
Lancor Holdings shares closed at 25.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.90% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.
|Lancor Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.95
|26.49
|15.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.95
|26.49
|15.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.48
|6.46
|4.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.40
|12.41
|5.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.62
|1.53
|1.48
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.54
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.02
|3.81
|1.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.72
|1.74
|1.39
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.11
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.88
|1.85
|1.72
|Interest
|6.64
|5.90
|6.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|-4.05
|-5.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|-4.05
|-5.21
|Tax
|0.39
|-1.04
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-3.00
|-5.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-3.00
|-5.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.14
|-3.00
|-5.63
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.74
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.74
|-1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.74
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.74
|-1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited