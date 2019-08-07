Lancor Holdings Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.54 crore, down 40.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.54 crore in June 2019 down 40.14% from Rs. 20.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2019 down 126.75% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2019 down 25.93% from Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2018.

Lancor Holdings shares closed at 9.04 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -46.82% returns over the last 6 months and -64.55% over the last 12 months.