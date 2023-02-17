Lancor Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.67 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.67 crore in December 2022 up 12.76% from Rs. 28.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 108.78% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 up 458.82% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.