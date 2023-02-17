 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lancor Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.67 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancor Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.67 crore in December 2022 up 12.76% from Rs. 28.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 108.78% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 up 458.82% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Lancor Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.67 30.63 28.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.67 30.63 28.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.08 6.37 3.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.94 11.96 19.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.61 1.54
Depreciation 0.48 0.51 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.64 4.94 2.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.00 5.25 0.37
Other Income 0.27 0.22 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.27 5.47 0.46
Interest 4.23 4.83 6.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.64 -5.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.64 -5.83
Tax -0.36 0.84 -1.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.41 -0.20 -4.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.41 -0.20 -4.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.41 -0.20 -4.62
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.05 -1.14
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.05 -1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.05 -1.14
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.05 -1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
