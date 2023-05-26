Lancer Containe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.63 crore, down 33.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.63 crore in March 2023 down 33.56% from Rs. 217.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2023 down 38.55% from Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.66 crore in March 2023 up 2.93% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022.

Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2022.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 149.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE)