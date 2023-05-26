English
    Lancer Containe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.63 crore, down 33.56% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.63 crore in March 2023 down 33.56% from Rs. 217.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2023 down 38.55% from Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.66 crore in March 2023 up 2.93% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022.

    Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2022.

    Lancer Containe shares closed at 149.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE)

    Lancer Containers Lines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.63136.07217.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.63136.07217.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials126.41114.02195.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-0.110.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.693.222.50
    Depreciation4.534.372.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.371.251.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5213.3315.31
    Other Income5.611.950.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1315.2816.29
    Interest4.003.920.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1311.3615.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.1311.3615.68
    Tax4.262.324.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.879.0311.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.879.0311.19
    Equity Share Capital30.7830.1430.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.503.71
    Diluted EPS1.211.503.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.503.71
    Diluted EPS1.211.503.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:37 am