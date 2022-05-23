 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lancer Containe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.68 crore, up 95.4% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.68 crore in March 2022 up 95.4% from Rs. 111.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2022 up 458.51% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022 up 199.37% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 223.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.21% returns over the last 6 months and 195.11% over the last 12 months.

Lancer Containers Lines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.68 154.69 111.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.68 154.69 111.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 195.27 136.27 103.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.59 -1.02 -1.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.50 3.22 2.10
Depreciation 2.81 2.25 3.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.20 2.69 1.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.31 11.28 2.56
Other Income 0.98 0.29 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.29 11.57 3.38
Interest 0.61 0.52 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.68 11.05 2.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.68 11.05 2.53
Tax 4.49 3.04 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.19 8.01 2.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.19 8.01 2.00
Equity Share Capital 30.14 30.14 10.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 2.66 1.99
Diluted EPS 3.71 2.66 1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 2.66 1.99
Diluted EPS 3.71 2.66 1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lancer Containe #Lancer Containers Lines #Results #Shipping
first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.