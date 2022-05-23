Lancer Containe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.68 crore, up 95.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.68 crore in March 2022 up 95.4% from Rs. 111.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2022 up 458.51% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022 up 199.37% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 223.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.21% returns over the last 6 months and 195.11% over the last 12 months.