Lancer Containe Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.00 crore, up 16.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.00 crore in March 2020 up 16.64% from Rs. 67.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2020 up 336.05% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.83 crore in March 2020 up 45.39% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2019.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2019.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 35.45 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.96% returns over the last 6 months and -42.36% over the last 12 months.