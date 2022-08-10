 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lancer Containe Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore, up 102.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore in June 2022 up 102.96% from Rs. 101.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2022 up 367.86% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2022 up 223.43% from Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in June 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 264.85 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 87.77% over the last 12 months.

Lancer Containers Lines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 205.30 217.68 101.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 205.30 217.68 101.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 181.51 195.27 92.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.59 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.03 2.50 2.29
Depreciation 3.07 2.81 2.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.79 1.20 1.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.90 15.31 3.66
Other Income 1.60 0.98 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.50 16.29 4.18
Interest 1.52 0.61 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.98 15.68 3.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.98 15.68 3.46
Tax 4.12 4.49 0.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.86 11.19 2.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.86 11.19 2.54
Equity Share Capital 30.14 30.14 10.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 3.71 2.52
Diluted EPS 3.94 3.71 2.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 3.71 2.52
Diluted EPS 3.94 3.71 2.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 10, 2022
