Lancer Containe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.07 crore, down 12.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.07 crore in December 2022 down 12.04% from Rs. 154.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2022 up 12.74% from Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2022 up 42.19% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2021.