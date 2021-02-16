MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lancer Containe Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.81 crore, down 5.71% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.81 crore in December 2020 down 5.71% from Rs. 68.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2020 up 29.6% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2020 up 15.03% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2019.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

Close

Lancer Containe shares closed at 79.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.75% returns over the last 6 months and 55.36% over the last 12 months.

Lancer Containers Lines
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations64.8172.2268.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations64.8172.2268.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials55.4864.7658.71
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks---1.02-0.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.122.112.60
Depreciation2.342.081.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.990.671.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.883.623.47
Other Income0.210.150.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.093.773.60
Interest0.840.710.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.253.062.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.253.062.89
Tax0.920.811.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.332.251.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.332.251.80
Equity Share Capital10.0510.0510.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.322.241.79
Diluted EPS2.322.241.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.322.241.79
Diluted EPS2.322.241.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lancer Containe #Lancer Containers Lines #Results #Shipping
first published: Feb 16, 2021 01:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.