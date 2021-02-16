Lancer Containe Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.81 crore, down 5.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.81 crore in December 2020 down 5.71% from Rs. 68.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2020 up 29.6% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2020 up 15.03% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2019.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 79.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.75% returns over the last 6 months and 55.36% over the last 12 months.