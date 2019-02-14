Lancer Containe Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore, up 79.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore in December 2018 up 79.18% from Rs. 28.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2018 up 163.1% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2018 up 246.58% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2017.

Lancer Containe EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 57.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.97% returns over the last 6 months and -30.49% over the last 12 months.