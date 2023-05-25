Lancer Containe Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200.95 crore, down 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.95 crore in March 2023 down 14.32% from Rs. 234.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2023 down 5.71% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.85 crore in March 2023 up 25.89% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2022.

Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 149.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE)