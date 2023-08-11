Lancer Containe Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164.25 crore, down 29.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.25 crore in June 2023 down 29.1% from Rs. 231.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2023 up 6.24% from Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.40 crore in June 2023 up 37% from Rs. 22.19 crore in June 2022.

Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.41 in June 2022.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 149.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE)