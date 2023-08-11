English
    Lancer Containe Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164.25 crore, down 29.1% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 164.25 crore in June 2023 down 29.1% from Rs. 231.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2023 up 6.24% from Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.40 crore in June 2023 up 37% from Rs. 22.19 crore in June 2022.

    Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.41 in June 2022.

    Lancer Containe shares closed at 149.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE)

    Lancer Containers Lines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations164.25200.95231.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations164.25200.95231.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.86173.79207.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.301.25-2.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.733.603.55
    Depreciation9.695.343.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.231.772.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4415.1917.83
    Other Income2.274.321.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7119.5119.10
    Interest3.804.021.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9115.4917.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.9115.4917.58
    Tax2.794.524.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.1210.9713.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.1210.9713.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.1210.9713.29
    Equity Share Capital30.7830.7830.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.291.814.41
    Diluted EPS2.021.784.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.291.814.41
    Diluted EPS2.021.784.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:44 am

