    Lambodhara Text Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lambodhara Textile are:Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore in March 2023 down 5.58% from Rs. 47.56 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 90.11% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2023 down 28.06% from Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022.
    Lambodhara Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.52 in March 2022.Lambodhara Text shares closed at 214.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 111.09% returns over the last 6 months and 160.88% over the last 12 months.
    Lambodhara Textile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.9153.2247.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.9153.2247.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.6023.2121.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.768.187.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.850.590.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.923.563.55
    Depreciation2.031.971.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.798.007.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.657.695.24
    Other Income0.780.920.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.438.615.82
    Interest1.112.190.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.326.425.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.326.425.28
    Tax1.961.031.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.365.393.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.365.393.65
    Equity Share Capital5.195.195.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.355.193.52
    Diluted EPS0.355.193.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.355.193.52
    Diluted EPS0.355.193.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lambodhara Text #Lambodhara Textile #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 29, 2023 02:00 pm