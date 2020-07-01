Lambodhara Text Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.01 crore, down 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.01 crore in March 2020 down 7.92% from Rs. 44.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020 down 73.64% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2020 up 14.31% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2019.

Lambodhara Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2019.

Lambodhara Text shares closed at 27.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.42% returns over the last 6 months and -28.24% over the last 12 months.