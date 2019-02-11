Lambodhara Text Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.05 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.05 crore in December 2018 up 2.86% from Rs. 41.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2018 down 29.11% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2018 down 57.41% from Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2017.

Lambodhara Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.82 in December 2017.

Lambodhara Text shares closed at 39.90 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.68% returns over the last 6 months and -35.28% over the last 12 months.