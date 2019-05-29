Lakshmi Vilas Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 140.20 crore, up 16.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Vilas Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 140.20 crore in March 2019 up 16.38% from Rs. 120.4672 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 264.43 crore in March 2019 up 57.5% from Rs. 622.25 crore in March 2018.
Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 21.19 crore in March 2019 up 69.4% from Rs. 69.25 crore in March 2018.
Lakshmi Vilas shares closed at 73.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -28.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lakshmi Vilas Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|519.26
|525.16
|514.15
|(b) Income on Investment
|161.07
|172.59
|183.02
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|1.23
|2.82
|1.15
|(d) Others
|0.69
|0.79
|4.31
|Other Income
|57.47
|61.12
|38.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|542.05
|562.57
|582.16
|Employees Cost
|111.42
|111.03
|114.92
|Other Expenses
|107.44
|113.98
|113.08
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|-21.19
|-25.10
|-69.25
|Provisions And Contingencies
|478.77
|431.39
|921.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-499.96
|-456.49
|-990.66
|Tax
|-235.53
|-83.00
|-368.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-264.43
|-373.49
|-622.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-264.43
|-373.49
|-622.25
|Equity Share Capital
|319.90
|256.07
|255.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1,391.07
|1,904.42
|1,904.42
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.02
|-14.59
|-24.65
|Diluted EPS
|-10.00
|-14.54
|-24.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.02
|-14.59
|-24.65
|Diluted EPS
|-10.00
|-14.54
|-24.52
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|3,358.99
|3,364.28
|2,694.21
|ii) Net NPA
|1,506.29
|1,716.22
|1,457.89
|i) % of Gross NPA
|15.30
|13.95
|9.98
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.49
|7.64
|5.66
|Return on Assets %
|-2.86
|-3.90
|-6.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited