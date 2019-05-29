Lakshmi Vilas Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 140.20 crore, up 16.38% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 140.20 crore in March 2019 up 16.38% from Rs. 120.4672 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 264.43 crore in March 2019 up 57.5% from Rs. 622.25 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 21.19 crore in March 2019 up 69.4% from Rs. 69.25 crore in March 2018.

Lakshmi Vilas shares closed at 73.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -28.85% over the last 12 months.