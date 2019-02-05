App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Vilas Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 138.79 crore, down 36.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Vilas Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 138.79 crore in December 2018 down 36.82% from Rs. 219.6679 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 373.49 crore in December 2018 down 851.95% from Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2018 down 154.42% from Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2017.

Lakshmi Vilas shares closed at 58.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.81% returns over the last 6 months and -54.48% over the last 12 months.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 525.16 562.82 591.40
(b) Income on Investment 172.59 163.45 194.53
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 2.82 2.03 0.40
(d) Others 0.79 0.99 3.84
Other Income 61.12 71.21 27.34
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 562.57 578.34 570.50
Employees Cost 111.03 82.02 100.64
Other Expenses 113.98 112.57 100.25
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies -25.10 27.57 46.12
Provisions And Contingencies 431.39 204.87 85.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -456.49 -177.31 -39.23
Tax -83.00 -45.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -373.49 -132.31 -39.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -373.49 -132.31 -39.23
Equity Share Capital 256.07 256.07 192.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,904.42 1,904.42 1,775.40
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- 10.01
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.59 -5.17 -2.04
Diluted EPS -14.54 -5.15 -2.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.59 -5.17 -2.04
Diluted EPS -14.54 -5.15 -2.03
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 3,364.28 2,964.89 1,427.01
ii) Net NPA 1,716.22 1,560.08 1,060.46
i) % of Gross NPA 13.95 12.31 5.66
ii) % of Net NPA 7.64 6.88 4.27
Return on Assets % -3.90 -1.34 -0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 5, 2019 11:06 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Lakshmi Vilas #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #Results

