Lakshmi Vilas Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 138.79 crore, down 36.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Vilas Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 138.79 crore in December 2018 down 36.82% from Rs. 219.6679 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 373.49 crore in December 2018 down 851.95% from Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2018 down 154.42% from Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2017.
Lakshmi Vilas shares closed at 58.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.81% returns over the last 6 months and -54.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lakshmi Vilas Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|525.16
|562.82
|591.40
|(b) Income on Investment
|172.59
|163.45
|194.53
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|2.82
|2.03
|0.40
|(d) Others
|0.79
|0.99
|3.84
|Other Income
|61.12
|71.21
|27.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|562.57
|578.34
|570.50
|Employees Cost
|111.03
|82.02
|100.64
|Other Expenses
|113.98
|112.57
|100.25
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|-25.10
|27.57
|46.12
|Provisions And Contingencies
|431.39
|204.87
|85.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-456.49
|-177.31
|-39.23
|Tax
|-83.00
|-45.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-373.49
|-132.31
|-39.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-373.49
|-132.31
|-39.23
|Equity Share Capital
|256.07
|256.07
|192.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1,904.42
|1,904.42
|1,775.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|10.01
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.59
|-5.17
|-2.04
|Diluted EPS
|-14.54
|-5.15
|-2.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.59
|-5.17
|-2.04
|Diluted EPS
|-14.54
|-5.15
|-2.03
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|3,364.28
|2,964.89
|1,427.01
|ii) Net NPA
|1,716.22
|1,560.08
|1,060.46
|i) % of Gross NPA
|13.95
|12.31
|5.66
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.64
|6.88
|4.27
|Return on Assets %
|-3.90
|-1.34
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited