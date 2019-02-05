Lakshmi Vilas Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 138.79 crore, down 36.82% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 138.79 crore in December 2018 down 36.82% from Rs. 219.6679 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 373.49 crore in December 2018 down 851.95% from Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2018 down 154.42% from Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2017.

Lakshmi Vilas shares closed at 58.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.81% returns over the last 6 months and -54.48% over the last 12 months.