App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lakshmi Vilas Bank posts Q1 loss of Rs 124 cr on surge in bad loans

Total income during the quarter also declined to Rs 787.50 crore from Rs 927.25 crore in the year-ago period, LVB said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) today reported a loss of Rs 123.86 crore for the June quarter on account of a massive jump in bad loans. The bank had logged a net profit of Rs 66.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter also declined to Rs 787.50 crore from Rs 927.25 crore in the year-ago period, LVB said in a statement.

With regard to asset quality, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) surged to 10.73 percent of advances as of June 2018 as against 3.78 percent a year ago.

Net NPAs jumped to 5.96 percent as compared to 2.48 percent a year ago.

As a result, provisions for bad loans and contingencies increased to Rs 161.52 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 112 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) decreased to Rs 130.20 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 217.73 crore in first quarter of 2017-18.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the bank also declined to 1.48 percent as against 2.74 percent as on June 30, 2017.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 08:43 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.