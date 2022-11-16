 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lakshmi Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore, down 38.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore in September 2022 down 38.78% from Rs. 93.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 down 137.52% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 down 104.38% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2021.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

Lakshmi Mills Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.17 93.05 93.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.17 93.05 93.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.19 51.42 40.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.88 18.76 14.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.04 -15.70 -4.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.68 10.72 9.99
Depreciation 1.89 1.70 1.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.60 16.98 17.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.11 9.17 13.93
Other Income 2.50 0.80 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.61 9.97 14.82
Interest 1.98 1.95 3.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.59 8.02 11.80
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.09
P/L Before Tax -4.59 8.02 11.72
Tax -1.48 2.32 3.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.11 5.70 8.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.11 5.70 8.30
Equity Share Capital 6.96 6.96 6.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -44.77 81.93 119.31
Diluted EPS -44.77 81.93 119.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -44.77 81.93 119.31
Diluted EPS -44.77 81.93 119.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lakshmi Mills #Lakshmi Mills Company #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am