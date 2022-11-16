Lakshmi Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore, down 38.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore in September 2022 down 38.78% from Rs. 93.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 down 137.52% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 down 104.38% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2021.
|
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.17
|93.05
|93.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.17
|93.05
|93.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.19
|51.42
|40.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.88
|18.76
|14.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.04
|-15.70
|-4.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.68
|10.72
|9.99
|Depreciation
|1.89
|1.70
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.60
|16.98
|17.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.11
|9.17
|13.93
|Other Income
|2.50
|0.80
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|9.97
|14.82
|Interest
|1.98
|1.95
|3.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.59
|8.02
|11.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.09
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.59
|8.02
|11.72
|Tax
|-1.48
|2.32
|3.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.11
|5.70
|8.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.11
|5.70
|8.30
|Equity Share Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|6.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.77
|81.93
|119.31
|Diluted EPS
|-44.77
|81.93
|119.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.77
|81.93
|119.31
|Diluted EPS
|-44.77
|81.93
|119.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited