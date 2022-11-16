English
    Lakshmi Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore, down 38.78% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore in September 2022 down 38.78% from Rs. 93.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 down 137.52% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 down 104.38% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2021.

    Lakshmi Mills Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.1793.0593.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.1793.0593.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1951.4240.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.8818.7614.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.04-15.70-4.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.6810.729.99
    Depreciation1.891.701.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.6016.9817.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.119.1713.93
    Other Income2.500.800.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.619.9714.82
    Interest1.981.953.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.598.0211.80
    Exceptional Items-----0.09
    P/L Before Tax-4.598.0211.72
    Tax-1.482.323.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.115.708.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.115.708.30
    Equity Share Capital6.966.966.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-44.7781.93119.31
    Diluted EPS-44.7781.93119.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-44.7781.93119.31
    Diluted EPS-44.7781.93119.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

