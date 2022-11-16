Lakshmi Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore, down 38.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore in September 2022 down 38.78% from Rs. 93.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 down 137.52% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 down 104.38% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2021.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)