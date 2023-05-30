Lakshmi Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.84 crore, down 56.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.84 crore in March 2023 down 56.35% from Rs. 102.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2023 down 177.47% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 104.93% from Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022.
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.84
|44.85
|102.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.84
|44.85
|102.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.11
|23.28
|44.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.52
|5.11
|18.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.22
|-0.88
|0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.75
|8.47
|10.53
|Depreciation
|2.51
|2.13
|2.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.50
|12.01
|18.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.76
|-5.26
|8.39
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.55
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.07
|-4.72
|9.23
|Interest
|1.88
|1.51
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.94
|-6.22
|7.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.96
|-0.24
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.94
|-5.26
|7.02
|Tax
|-1.26
|-1.35
|2.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.68
|-3.92
|4.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.68
|-3.92
|4.75
|Equity Share Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|6.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-52.91
|-56.31
|68.30
|Diluted EPS
|-52.91
|-56.31
|68.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-52.91
|-56.31
|68.30
|Diluted EPS
|-52.91
|-56.31
|68.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited