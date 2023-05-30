Lakshmi Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.84 crore, down 56.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.84 crore in March 2023 down 56.35% from Rs. 102.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2023 down 177.47% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 104.93% from Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)