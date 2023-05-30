English
    Lakshmi Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.84 crore, down 56.35% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.84 crore in March 2023 down 56.35% from Rs. 102.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2023 down 177.47% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 104.93% from Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022.

    Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Lakshmi Mills Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.8444.85102.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.8444.85102.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.1123.2844.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.525.1118.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.22-0.880.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.758.4710.53
    Depreciation2.512.132.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5012.0118.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.76-5.268.39
    Other Income0.690.550.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.07-4.729.23
    Interest1.881.511.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.94-6.227.26
    Exceptional Items--0.96-0.24
    P/L Before Tax-4.94-5.267.02
    Tax-1.26-1.352.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.68-3.924.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.68-3.924.75
    Equity Share Capital6.966.966.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-52.91-56.3168.30
    Diluted EPS-52.91-56.3168.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-52.91-56.3168.30
    Diluted EPS-52.91-56.3168.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am