 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lakshmi Mills Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.73 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.73 crore in March 2022 up 36.22% from Rs. 75.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022 down 28.13% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022 down 30.88% from Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2021.

Lakshmi Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 68.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 95.04 in March 2021.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

Lakshmi Mills Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.73 79.75 75.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.73 79.75 75.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.32 45.45 28.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.40 11.81 5.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.61 -17.63 2.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.53 10.32 9.66
Depreciation 2.14 1.94 1.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.34 17.08 14.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.39 10.79 14.01
Other Income 0.85 0.49 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.23 11.28 14.47
Interest 1.97 2.61 2.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.26 8.67 11.68
Exceptional Items -0.24 -0.31 -1.59
P/L Before Tax 7.02 8.36 10.09
Tax 2.27 1.85 3.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.75 6.51 6.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.75 6.51 6.61
Equity Share Capital 6.96 6.96 6.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 68.30 93.60 95.04
Diluted EPS 68.30 93.60 95.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 68.30 93.60 95.04
Diluted EPS 68.30 93.60 95.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lakshmi Mills #Lakshmi Mills Company #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: May 23, 2022 09:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.