Lakshmi Mills Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.73 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.73 crore in March 2022 up 36.22% from Rs. 75.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022 down 28.13% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in March 2022 down 30.88% from Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2021.

Lakshmi Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 68.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 95.04 in March 2021.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)