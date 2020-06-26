Lakshmi Mills Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 50.93 crore, down 24.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.93 crore in March 2020 down 24.83% from Rs. 67.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 up 95.61% from Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2020 up 95.13% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2019.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)